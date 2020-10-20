One of Bollywood’s hot actress Nora Fatehi and Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa’s new song has been released. Yes, for many days this couple was entertaining their fans with teaser poster of their new song. After which the wait of all his fans ended, his music video ‘Nach Meri Rani’ has been released officially. As soon as the song was released, this song has made its way to the top of the YouTube trending list. Guru Randhawa and Nikita Gandhi have lent their voice to this song and Nora Fatehi’s songs have increased its glory. After which this song has now gone viral on the Internet.

At the beginning of the song, Guru Randhawa is seen in a lab where he is working on making robots. They make the robot alive through computer programming. After that, Nora turns into Fatehi upon seeing the robot. In the video, Nora has once again won the hearts of the fans with her dance. This video song of Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi has been viewed more than 52 lakh times on YouTube. This video is trending at number 1 on YouTube.

The music of the song has also been composed by Tanishq Bagchi. It has been designed in such a way that it can be successful in becoming a party number. Guru Randhawa shared this song on his Twitter as soon as it was released. He has asked the fans to give a lot of love which they are giving very well.