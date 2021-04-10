A.ndreas Gursky left the GDR in the same year as his future teacher Hilla Becher in 1955. Only by then she was twenty-one and trained as a photographer, while it was only a few months when his parents went to the West with their only child. However, he was born with photography in his native Leipzig: his father, Willy Gursky, worked there as a professional photographer, and his grandfather, Hans Gursky, also had a photo studio in nearby Taucha.

The departure in 1955 put an end to this Saxon dynasty of photographers, because Andreas Gursky then grew up in Düsseldorf, where he was accepted into the class of Bernd and Hilla Becher at the art academy in 1980, so now in the cradle of the internationally successful German photo art of the present. Gursky also became famous as a Düsseldorf native.

Pictures in the right place

Now he has returned to Leipzig, for the first major exhibition in his hometown. The Museum of Fine Arts is the right place for it, because the huge halls offer space for Gursky’s oversized formats. Almost the entire third floor is decorated with his pictures, around sixty in total.



Visitors to the Gursky exhibition in Leipzig, in the background the picture “Pigs” (2020)

VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2021





And there are some shots from the Bechers’ master class and the years before the world famous, which reveal its dual origins: once through the gray skies of Essen, Ratingen or Zurich, as with the Bechers, and over the rivers of the Ruhr and Rhine – perfectly composed views, which Gursky always uses in color. But then the photo of the Ratingen open-air swimming pool from 1987 also reflects a photographic preference of his grandfather, which is documented in a table showcase in the same room: with numerous postcard-sized black and white pictures of the swimming pool in Taucha from the interwar period.

Pictures at the right time

Suddenly, Andreas Gursky is also returning to his own family. The advertising shots that his father made after arriving in West Germany found their echo in the son’s fascination with worlds of goods, which is illustrated in such well-known compositions as “99 Cent” from 2001 (in Leipzig as “Remastered” – Version, so reworked with computer technology, can be seen from 2009) or “Prada II” from 1997, the empty shoe showroom that he himself staged for his photo. With “Amazon”, the view into a distribution warehouse, Gursky expanded this group of works again in 2016, and there is hardly a photo that sums up the current social situation in such a way as this hodgepodge of consumer items, which is colorful in every respect wait for their delivery to isolated buyers in order to add color to their gray everyday life.



Andreas Gursky’s “Paris, Montparnasse” (1993) in the Leipzig exhibition

VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2021





But there are also the most recent, never-before-shown recordings from the previous year, i.e. the pandemic itself: first and foremost a “cruise”, a background cleared, set in front of black funds and in the style of “Paris, Montparnasse”, Gursky’s breakthrough picture from 1993 , panoramic shot of a cruise ship, in whose balcony mosaic you have to try very hard to find a single person. Or “Apple”, the vexingly bewitched, muddled view from the company’s California headquarters. And downright programmatic “Politics II”: a best-of gathering of German political celebrities around the Merkel / Spahn center in the arrangement of Leonardo’s Last Supper, in front of a huge clock face that shows five to one – the time to turn back has long been missed .