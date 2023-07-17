(Political indicator devoted two columns in 1999 to the subject of the fraudulent publication of Jose Angel Gurría Trevino before going to OECD. the issue is revived by Gurría’s frustrated pre-candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic 2024 and its commission to draft the Government plan of the candidate Xochitl Galvez and profile as Secretary of the Treasury in the government of opposition front. Here the first one 🙂

When Oscar Espinosa left National Financial, his main concern was to secure his retirement. And he managed to accumulate the years that he was in the government of the state of Mexico. The then Secretary of the Treasury, Pedro Aspe, asked that the experts from that agency be consulted, but they did not. The same happened with the retirement of Jose Angel Gurría Trevino: was granted without an opinion from the Treasury.

The matter of retirement gurría It is no longer a legal issue but a political one and, above all, a moral one: the use of the position to obtain personal benefits of an economic nature. (Gurría was Zedillo’s Secretary of Finance in 1999.)

But the official departure will not address these profiles but only the negotiation with the opposition. At the initiative of the independent deputy Marcelo Ebrard, the opposition in the Chamber formed an investigative commission, although with a certain bias that benefits Gurría: the PRD deputy Alfonso Ramírez Cuéllar, who first revealed the matter in the Chamber in 1998, and the independent deputy Ebrard , who this year (1999) delivered documentary evidence of Gurría’s illegal pension, were excluded from the Legislative Investigative Commission.

Thus, the investigation of scandalous and irregular retirement of Gurría –who went through the lies of the Secretary of the Treasury to the Chamber of Deputies— entered into the logic of the agreement: the BREAD negotiated with the mayor’s office of Pachuca for the approval of the 2000 budget and the presumed exoneration of gurría and the PRD The priority is for the Chamber to approve the indebtedness of the DF government. Thus, the Gurría’s retirement file will be a bargaining chip.

In this context, gurría It could be pardoned by the Chamber of Deputies through a commission formed ad hoc for the Secretary of Finance, although deep down there is more evidence of irregularities than justifications:

1.- In his letter to the Chamber to explain his pension, gurría indicated compliance with the General Working Conditions (CGT) of Nacional Financiera. But the CGT establish that “the retirement pension authorized by the general director will require that the beneficiary prove that he has reached at least 50 years and 10 years of service in the financial sector.” gurría he retired in Nafinsa at the age of 44. Law requires both cases.

2.- In a bulletin issued on November 16, after the denunciation of the deputy ebrardNacional Financiera accredited the retirement of gurría to an agreement of November 1, 1991 for officials “with at least 40 years and 20 years of recognized work.” Again the conjunction and reached to damage gurría –It was the same conjunction that took him out of the presidential race because he did not accredit a previous position of popular election–, because he was 44 years old, but he had not completed 20 years of work. The Comptroller’s Office protected gurría with the same arguments.

3.- The accumulation of years of work was done irregularly. The Banco Nacional de Comercio Exterior was the organism that issued the recognition of the years of work of gurría in Tax authorities, but with the detail that the BNCE is an entity subordinate to the Ministry of Finance. There are no Treasury documents that recognize the accumulation of years of Gurría’s work. Gurría had stopped being, a couple of weeks before, director of the BNCE.

4.- As general director of Nafinsa Gurría, he self-recognized the documents on the accumulation of years of work in different dependencies of the financial sector. As CEO of Nafinsa, Gurría integrated his own retirement file. Therefore, he disregarded the fulfillment of the demands. Thus, Gurría lied to the Chamber. In his letter of November 18, Gurría wrote that “when I separated from public service in April 1994, I was informed by the head of Nafin at the time that I had the right to a pension.” They did not inform him: he prepared his retirement.

5.- But there are official documents from Nafinsa, delivered by Deputy Ebrard in his complaint, which confirm that Gurría promoted his own retirement when he was still director of Nafinsa. On January 12, 1994, Gurría –then acting general director– received a letter from the deputy director of Nafinsa, José Altamirano Pérez, to inform him “in response to his request” that the sum of his years of work in different departments of the financial sector. By then he had been 19 years 3 months and 26 days accumulated. Altamirano Pérez is today the manager of Banrural, an office that reports to the Secretary of the Treasury. Therefore, Gurría was not informed of his pension, but rather he organized it when he was still the general director of the institution.

To reach a conclusion, the legislative investigative commission must have access to at least five key documents:

1.- Copies of the minutes of the board of directors where the case of the retirement of gurría.

2.- The agreement of November 1, 1991 where the criteria for retirement at 40 years of age and 20 years of service were established. In strict terms, gurría he only accredited 19 years and 8 months and not 20 years. Nafinsa You must justify why you accepted a retirement with 4 months less.

3.- The criteria used by the authorities of Nafinsa to recognize a letter from the National Bank of Foreign Trade to accumulate the seniority of Gurria at the Treasury.

4.- The General Working Conditions of Nafinsa that they say that the retirements changed from 50 years and 10 of service to 40 of age and 20 of service. Nafinsa must clarify why the General Working Conditions –a general regulation– were modified by an administrative agreement –a minor regulation– to benefit the institution’s senior officials.

5.- And the record of Gurría’s retirement to determine if the retirement process was carried out by his successor in the management of Nafinsa or if the procedures were carried out during Gurría’s management at the institution. For now, the documents delivered by the deputy ebrard They point out that Gurría requested, while he was director of Nafinsa, the retirement procedure in Nafinsa.

For the rest, in his letter to the president of the Chamber, the PAN deputy José Francisco Paoli Bolio, gurría he never invoked the agreement of November 1, 1991, but instead adjusted to what was established in the General Working Conditions. In this context, Gurría himself set a trap for himself and fell into it. The CGT indicate retirement at 50 years for the institution’s senior executives.

The matter is more than personal. The neoliberal logic of Treasury officials has condemned retirees to starvation pensions, most of them insufficient for subsistence needs. AND gurría not only did he not complete his work cycle with his retirement and his pension, but he returned to work at the Ministry of Finance. Therefore, Gurría is obliged to show the conditions of his contract at the Treasury because if he did not, he would be in a position to accumulate more years for another retirement.

In this sense, the concern of Tax authorities lies in closing the debate around the controversial retirement of Gurría before the Movement of Retirees and Pensioners takes that flag as a demand for vindication and before the discussion on the retirement of Gurría is connected with the debate on the federal budget for the 2000.

The only thing that can save Gurría is negotiating in the dark with the PAN and the PRD: political and debt concessions in exchange for exoneration. But the irregularities will have stained your file because morally gurría there is no justification.

