For the last several months, the whole world has been suffering from Coronavirus. Recently, there was news that the famous Contestant Himanshi Khurana of ‘Bigg Boss 13’ has also been hit by the corona virus and he is admitted in the hospital of Chandigarh. This information was given by Himmashi to his fans by sharing the post on his social media. At the same time, news is coming that famous TV star Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife are also Corona positive. Let me tell you that for a few days, Himmashi Khorasha was resting under the care of doctors at her home due to Corona. According to media reports, he was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday due to his poor health.

After Himanshi, now actor Gurmeet Chaudhary and his wife Debina Bannerjee have also reported the news of corona getting infected through social media. Gurmeet recently wrote on his social media- ‘Me and my wife Corona are positive. We are just fine by the grace of God. We are in isolation at our home. In the last few days, whoever has come in our contact, request them to get your corona tested.

Apart from Himanshi Khurana, Gurmeet Chaudhary and his wife, actress Priya Ahuja Rajada, who played the role of ‘Rita Reporter’ in the popular TV show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, has also been found to be Corona positive. Like other artists, they have also informed about this through social media accounts.