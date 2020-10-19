Highlights: Panchayat was recently held in Adda village of Bayana town of Bharatpur in the state

Police registered a case against Gurjars after Gurjar Mahapanchayat

Names of cases registered against Gurjar leader Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla and 33 leaders, 2500 to 3000 people were united in Mahapanchayat case registered under Rajasthan Month Act.

IAS Neeraj K. Pawan went to talk to Gurjars, Corona positive

Bharatpur

The recent Gurjar mahapanchayat by Gurjar community has demanded a new twist on the demand for reservation in recruitments. ASP Mool Singh Rana of Bharatpur said on Monday that on October 17, the Gurjar Samaj had illegally organized a mahapanchayat in Adda village with its 6 demands. Its permission was not taken from the district administration. Therefore, a case has been registered by the police under the Rajasthan Month Act. Rana said that the Corona Guideline has been violated in Gurjar Mahapanchayat, so a case has been registered against all those involved.

More than 3000 people were involved

The Bayana police, while registering a case against the Gujjar leaders, wrote in the complaint that

A mahapanchayat was held in Ada village on October 17 last. 2500 to 3000 people were united in this mahapanchayat under the leadership of Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla. People were called to the mahapanchayat by spreading propaganda here. But no permission was taken from the district administration for the mahapanchayat. Therefore, action has been taken under the National Disaster Management Act 2005 and Rajasthan Month Act 2020. The police officer says that under the Mahmari Act, only 100 people can gather in any gathering. For that too, the organizers have to take prior permission from the district administration but Gurjar leaders did not do so. Illegally organized mahapanchayat.

Weather update: Then the weather changes, rains in Jodhpur-Jaisalmer district, know what will happen next

Nominated report against 32 leaders

According to the information received, a case has been registered in this case against 32 nominated Gurjar leaders including Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla. The matter registered under the Rajasthan Monthly Act 2020 is now being discussed among Gurjar leaders. Let us tell you that the leaders in Gurjar Mahapanchayat had issued a warning to the government that if their demands were not met, then the state would be blocked from November 1.

Rajasthan: Good sign! Corona patients less than 2000 on the second day, the number is decreasing

IAS Neeraj went to talk. K. Pawan is also corona positive

Here it has also been reported that IAS Neeraj went to Gurjar Mahapanchayat as a special envoy from the government. K. Pawan has also become corona positive. It is being told that Pawan complained of cough on Saturday morning. At the same time, his health was being shown to be mild, after which the medical team of Hindaun Hospital was called and his corona was examined. The report has been corona positive. After the report of Pawan came positive, the report of other top officials has also been investigated.