The Gurjar Samaj is going to hold a mahapanchayat in the state on Saturday to demand reservation under MBC category. The Ada village of Bharatpur has been chosen for this mahapanchayat. Information has been received about the mobilization of more than 2000 people here. The administration is also in alert mode regarding Gurjar Mahapanchayat. Internet services are closed in many areas since night.

Update @ 10.15 AM: 20 village people likely to gather

According to the information received, people of 20 villages are expected to gather at Gurjar Mahapanchayat on Saturday. The administration is also serious about this matter. The administration has stopped internet services at many places including Bayana, Bair, Bhusawar, Roopwas from 12 pm on Friday night. Also, 2350 personnel have been deployed to make law and order.

Update @ 9.00 AM: Government has made IAS Neeraj. Sent to the wind

Let us tell you that on Friday, a meeting of Gurjar Samaj was held in the Rajesh Pilot School campus located in Shergarh village, in which the decision was taken on the Mahapanchayat. After this information, the administration is also in alert mode. Under this, the state government made IAS Neeraj. Pawan has been sent as a special envoy.