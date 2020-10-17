Highlights: Gurjar Mahapanchayat in Ada village of Bharatpur district in the state

Administration was fully in alert mode, heavy police force was deployed

In view of the mahapanchayat happening in the base, the internet service of the area is closed

Colonel Kirori Baisla ended the mahapanchayat in the evening and gave ultimatum to the government

Bharatpur / Jaipur

After the announcement of the mahapanchayat (gurjar mahapanchayat) on behalf of the Gurjars in the state, all the big leaders of the society camped in the village Adda (bharatpur adda village). During this time, special envoys sent by the government throughout the day, IAS Neeraj.K. All the leaders, including Kirori, were in talks with Pawan. At the same time, various aspects of reservation were also discussed among the people of the society. In the evening, the Chairman of the Reservation Conflict Committee, Kirori Baisla gave an ultimatum to the government in strong words. At the same time, the state warned to block the wheel if the demand is not met.



Colonel Kirori Baisla said this

Colonel Kirodi Bainsla, along with the Mahapanchayat after the day-long struggle, gave an ultimatum to the government with tough attitude. During this, the Gurjar leader of Gurjar Mahapanchayat, Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla, warned that if the government did not accept our demand, now on November 1, we will block the whole state. The Mahapanchayat ended with this warning.

Heavy police force was deployed

Let us tell you that the gathering of 20 villagers in Gurjar Mahapanchayat is being told. The law and order remained smooth, so the government also appeared on alert mode during this period. As a precaution, the administration had stopped internet services at various places, including Bayana, Bair, Bhusawar and Roopwas, including Adana village of Bharatpur, from 12 noon on Friday. As well as 2350 personnel have been deployed here. On the other hand, senior IAS Neeraj K.K. Pawan was sent. It is noteworthy that a mahapanchayat was announced on October 17 on the Maralna Dungar of Sawai Madhopur on behalf of the Gurjar community. But after that it was decided in Bharatpur.