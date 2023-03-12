Internacional defeated Real Brasília by 2-0, this Saturday (11) at the Alvorada Training Center, in the match that opened the third round of the A1 Series of the Brazilian Women’s Championship. The triumph took Gurias Coloradas to fourth place in the standings with six points.

#INTxREA | 2-0 | 2Q | 50′ – ́ ! With goals from Priscila and Isa Haas, the girls beat Real Brasília by 2-0 and won 3 more Brasileirão points! pic.twitter.com/dHN8GzwYJ7 — Gurias Coloradas (@GuriasColoradas) March 11, 2023

Related news:

The team from Rio Grande do Sul opened the scoring in the first-half stoppage time, thanks to Priscila’s penalty kick. The second came at 26 of the final stage when Isa Haas headed after the ball was raised in the area.

Also this Saturday, Bahia thrashed Ceará by 10 to 0 at Estádio de Pituaçu, in Salvador. The main highlights of the match were Nathane and Ary, who scored three goals each in the match.