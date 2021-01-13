Football | Real Murcia Adrián Hernández wants him to be his starting right lane in a defense of five Gurdiel, in a match against Cartagena. / Javier Carrión / AGM

Adrián Hernández already has the right lane that he demanded so much. After several days of waiting Adán Gurdiel has definitively disassociated himself from UCAM and will play the remainder of the season at Real Murcia, club to which he arrives to be the owner. The Lions defender leaves the university club after three seasons in which he has accumulated 65 games, although without a doubt he leaves La Condomina with a bad taste in his mouth after Salmerón did not count on him and signed Romera to replace him.

The Murcia coach, however, wants Gurdiel to position him as right lane in a defense of five due to his ability to join the attack, mission that has not been able to fulfill with the expected precision Antonio Navas. Gurdiel also has extensive post-military experience in teams such as Ponferradina, Cultural Leonesa, Lorca FC, Racing de Santander and UCAM, clubs he has defended in 188 games.