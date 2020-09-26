A big update is coming out about Gupteshwar Pandey, a former DGP of Bihar and recent voluntary retirement (VRS). Gupteshwar Pandey has met Bihar Chief Minister and JDU President Nitish Kumar today. There was speculation that he might join the JDU. But after the meeting Gupteshwar Pandey said that I had come here to meet CM Nitish Kumar and to thank him because he gave me complete freedom to serve my duties as DGP. At the same time, he said that I have not taken any decision yet on contesting elections.The dates for the assembly elections have been announced a day before in Bihar. With this, political developments are changing rapidly. All the major political parties in their own way have started preparing for the election. Meanwhile, news came that Gupteshwar Pandey was going to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday. In such a situation, discussion started that he is going to join JDU. But after meeting Nitish Kumar, it was Gupteshwar Pandey who stopped the news of entry into JDU. He said that I had come here to thank the Chief Minister. When asked which party he would join, he said that no decision has been taken on it yet. There was no talk on political issues during the meeting.

Nitish Kumar has been praised on many occasions

However, Gupteshwar Pandey has praised Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on several occasions. He has praised the Nitish government for road-water and other development works including liquor ban. He was told that he is absolutely strict in the administration and policing. His vision is very clear. Recently during Facebook Live also he mentioned many things in support of Nitish Sarkar. Since which there have been discussions that he can join the JDU

Election program announced in Bihar

On Friday, the Election Commission has announced the dates for the assembly elections in Bihar. The state will have voting in three phases, with the first phase voting on October 28. The second phase will be held on November 3 and the third on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10, with which the government will be formed in Bihar will also become clear. The Election Commission has also made several special preparations this time in view of the Assembly elections in the Corona era. While the voting time has been extended, several important steps have also been taken to curb the transition of Kovid-19.