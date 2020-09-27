1. Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has joined JDU. CM Nitish Kumar himself got him membership of the party. During this, many leaders including Minister Ashok Chaudhary, MP Lalan Singh were present. It is believed that Gupteshwar Pandey can contest from Buxar. https://bit.ly/3092Ath

2. Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh was cremated in his farm house on Sunday evening. He died in Delhi on Sunday morning. Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra Singh lit him amid Vedic chanting. Family members and relatives of the late Jaswant Singh were present at the funeral in Situation Farm House near Civil Airport, Jodhpur. https://bit.ly/3mPyjJQ

3. Filmmaker Karan Johar has returned from Goa to Mumbai amid investigations into drugs connection in Bollywood. Last year, there was a party at Karan’s house, whose video is in question these days. However, Karan has denied all the allegations. He has said that the party in which the talk of consuming drugs is being said on 28 July 2019 is completely wrong. https://bit.ly/3cC1VFY

4. Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam targeted Sanjay Raut for meeting with Devendra Fadnavis. He said, “When the leader of a ruling party meets such a leader, against whom rebellion was being done, then what other reason should be drawn. The question will arise.” He said that this is the nature of Shiv Sena. The Congress is stuck in this government. https://bit.ly/36aYx3v

5. In India, the number of patients recovering from cases of new corona infections is higher than in the last several days. Apart from this, the number of active cases is also steadily decreasing. India is second in the world in terms of corona infected patients. https://bit.ly/3i6TpzO

RR vs KXIP LIVE Updates Score, IPL 2020: Rajasthan won the toss, Punjab will bat first https://bit.ly/3cACLaz

