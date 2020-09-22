Highlights: Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey retired before completion of term

VRS approved by state government, can contest assembly elections

Sanjeev Kumar Singhal, DG, Civil Defense and Fire Services, has been given additional charge of DGP Bihar

Gupteshwar Pandey was made DGP of Bihar in January 2019

Patna

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has taken VRS. Nitish Kumar Government of the state has also approved it. Before Gupteshwar Pandey’s term was over, speculation about taking retirement (VRS) had been going on for a long time. Now he has applied for VRS, which has been approved by the state government. Sanjeev Kumar Singhal, DG, Civil Defense and Fire Services has been given additional charge of DGP Bihar till further orders.

Discussion of Gupteshwar Pandey to contest the upcoming election

Gupteshwar Pandey, a 1987 batch IPS officer, was made DGP of Bihar in January 2019. His term as DGP was till 28 February 2021. However, he decided to retire before his term ends on Tuesday. Which was approved by the state government. After his VRS, there is also discussion that Gupteshwar Pandey can contest the assembly elections. It is believed that he may be a candidate from the NDA.

Additional charge of Sanjeev Kumar Singhal DGP Bihar

Gupteshwar Pandey has completed almost 33 years of service as an IPS officer. He held the responsibility as SP in several districts of Bihar. While holding the posts of DIG, IG and ADG, he took many big steps to curb crime. After assuming the charge of DGP, Gupteshwar Pandey said that crime control would be his priority. After his sudden retirement, Sanjeev Kumar Singhal, DG, Civil Defense and Fire Services, has been given additional charge of DGP Bihar till further orders.

5 months left

Gupteshwar Pandey was born in 1961 in Gerubandh village in Buxar district. His village was away from basic facilities like electricity, health, education and roads. After intermediate, he studied at Patna University. Went for UPSC from here and became IPS officer in 1987, he was allotted Bihar cadre. He had just 5 months left as DGP.