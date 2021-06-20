The head of the Gamaleya Center, Alexander Gunzburg, warned Russians, including those who are vaccinated against coronavirus, about the danger of overheating in the heat. His words convey RIA News…

According to the doctor, the recommendations for vaccinated Russians on behavior in the heat are the same as for everyone else. “In the heat, overheating, discomfort and excessive sweating do not contribute not only to vaccination, but also to the general condition of a person,” he explained.

Especially Gunzburg advised to take care of those who suffer from hypertension and diabetes. “In the heat, only marathon runners can feel comfortable for a while,” he added, urging Russians to keep themselves from overheating and not put themselves in extreme conditions.

At the same time, there are no contraindications for swimming in reservoirs for the vaccinated. However, the doctor advised not to do long swims, not to be exhausted and not physically exhausted. “If people just swim, splash, plunge – as much as you want,” concluded Gunzburg.

Gunzburg had previously explained the danger of being overly active after vaccination. A glucose deficiency in the body caused by prolonged physical activity can negatively affect the production of antibodies.