Citizens, including those vaccinated against coronavirus infection, should avoid overheating in the heat. This recommendation was given by the head of the Gamaleya Center Alexander Gintsburg.

The scientist noted that it is especially necessary to take care of yourself in the heat for people suffering from hypertension and diabetes.

“The same recommendations for behavior in the heat as for any other person who has not been vaccinated. In the heat, overheating, discomfort and excessive sweating do not contribute not only to vaccination, but also to the general condition of a person, “Gintsburg quotes TASS…

Answering the question whether it is possible to swim in reservoirs after vaccination, the scientist said that there are no contraindications. According to him, the main thing is not to do marathon swims, so that the body has the strength to develop antibodies to coronavirus.

“If people just swim, splash, dip – as much as you want. Do not exhaust yourself, do not exhaust yourself physically. And morning exercises, stretching are even recommended, ”said Gunzburg.

Earlier on Sunday, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, said that hot weather with air temperatures up to 35 degrees will last in Moscow at least until the end of next week.

Earlier, on June 16, the chief sanitary doctor of Moscow, Elena Andreeva, ordered 60% of Muscovites working in the service sector to be vaccinated against coronavirus. Later on the same day, Olga Mikailova, the chief sanitary doctor of the Moscow region, adopted a decree on the compulsory vaccination of certain categories of citizens. Also, similar anti-epidemiological measures were taken in a number of regions of Russia.

Large-scale vaccination against coronavirus has been taking place in Russia since January 18. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone on a voluntary basis. At the moment, four drugs for coronavirus are registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona and KoviVak.