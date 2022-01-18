At present, there are no scientific prerequisites for the fact that the coronavirus pandemic can end on the omicron strain. This opinion was expressed by the director of the Gamaleya Center Alexander Gintsburg, reports on Tuesday, January 18, TASS.

The head of the Gamaleya Center admitted that the omicron strain can re-infect everyone.

Earlier, he noted that the effectiveness of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the omicron strain of coronavirus is about 75 percent.

If a person has been re-vaccinated with Sputnik Light, then protection against the omicron strain will be one hundred percent, Gunzburg explained.

According to him, the effectiveness of Sputnik V among citizens who had not been re-vaccinated six months later was approximately 56-57 percent.

He emphasized that the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology had developed a test system for detecting virus-neutralizing antibodies to omicron.