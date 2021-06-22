Director of the Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after Gamaleya Alexander Gintsburg in an interview with RIA News spoke about the main “trick” of the Indian strain of coronavirus.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, this variant of the virus, when it enters the cells, becomes very resistant to antibodies. “It does not destroy cells, but spreads, passing from one cell to another, forming multinucleated cells,” he explained.

Gunzburg noted that the stock of antibodies provided by the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is high enough to protect against all currently known strains.

Earlier, the head of the technical group of the Emergency Diseases Unit of the World Health Organization (WHO), Maria Van Kerkhove, assessed the effectiveness of all existing vaccines against the Indian strain of coronavirus. According to her, with respect to all options, vaccines remain effective against severe forms of disease and mortality. She also stressed that only both doses of the vaccine provide full protection.

On June 21, the Indian authorities announced the emergence of a new strain of COVID-19 – “delta plus” (B.1.617.2.1). There are already 20 known cases of infection. The new subspecies, according to epidemiologists, is distinguished by the presence of the K417N mutation in the spike protein. It is able to reduce the activity of antibodies of recovered and vaccinated people.