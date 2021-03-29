Vaccines against the new coronavirus infection lose their effectiveness in the human body, in which the level of ethyl alcohol rises to one percent. This was stated by the director of the Gamaleya Center, which developed the Sputnik V vaccine, Alexander Gintsburg, in an interview with Izvestia.

According to him, for the vaccine to work, the cells of the immune system must divide, while one and a half glasses of vodka a day turns out to be toxic.

“The same thing happens with the constant use of drugs. However, patients who drink cytostatics are still under attack – that is, they are in the active stage of cancer treatment. These drugs suppress the division of their cancer cells, as well as all others, ”said Gunzburg.