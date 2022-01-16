The nasal vaccine against coronavirus, developed by scientists from the Gamaleya Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, will be two-component. This was announced on January 15 by the director of the center Alexander Gintsburg.

“The nasal vaccine is two-component. If primary vaccination, then two components are used, and if as a booster, then one component,” he said. “RIA News”.

Prior to this, on January 8, Gunzburg said that after using the nasal coronavirus vaccine, you can get a positive PCR test result for COVID-19, but the likelihood of this is small.

He noted that on the mucosa, the virus is destroyed quickly enough. In addition, a positive test result may be in the case of a highly concentrated state of the virus, the scientist added.

On January 2, the director of the Gamalei Center noted that a nasal vaccine against coronavirus would become available to Russians in 3-4 months. At the same time, he noted the effectiveness of the drug against the new Omicron strain.

On December 14, Deputy Director for Research at the Gamaleya Center Denis Logunov said that the nasal vaccine is at the stage of clinical trials. He noted that it will take several months to analyze the safety and immunogenicity, and after that it will be possible to talk about the practical use of this vaccine.

In the Russian Federation, a large-scale vaccination campaign is underway. Citizens are vaccinated for free. Six vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, as well as Sputnik Light, Sputnik M, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVac .

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as the hashtag #WeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.