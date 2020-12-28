The combination of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and the AstraZeneca drug from a British pharmaceutical company can protect a person from coronavirus for two years. About this in an interview with the TV channel “Russia 24” said the head of the Gamaleya Center Alexander Gunzburg.

According to him, the use of such a hybrid two-component vaccine leads to more intensive formation of memory cells. This combination will also raise the strength of the immune system. “The vaccine will obviously protect the vaccinated person not for three to four months, but for at least two years,” he said.

On December 21, it became known about joint clinical trials of Sputnik V and AstraZeneca. At the same time, Gunzburg said that Russia is not going to use a hybrid vaccine yet, and the domestic drug will be used in its classic version.

Alexander Gintsburg also noted that tests of one of the antibody-based drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 will begin in Russia next fall.