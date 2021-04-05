The funniest fake about the Sputnik V vaccine is the director of the Center. Gamalei Alexander Gunzburg believes the myth that Russian hackers stole a plan to create a coronavirus vaccine from AstraZeneca. The scientist spoke about this on April 5.

“We were very pleased and amused by the information that Russian hackers of the Gamaleya Institute stole a plan to create a vaccine drug from AstraZeneca,” he is quoted as saying “RIA News”.

He recalled the joke of the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev, who on his Twitter suggested “repaying the debt” and using a component of the Russian drug to enhance the effectiveness of the drug AstraZeneca.

Gunzburg also dispelled the myth about the influence of the Sputnik V vaccine on the human genome and heredity.

At the end of November 2020, hackers, allegedly from the DPRK, carried out a cyberattack against the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca, which is developing a coronavirus vaccine together with the University of Oxford.

The first COVID-19 vaccine in Russia and the world was registered on August 11. The Sputnik V drug was developed by the specialists of the Gamaleya Center.

According to the results of the third phase of clinical trials of “Sputnik V” published by the authoritative medical journal The Lancet, its effectiveness against coronavirus was 91.6% after analyzing data from 19,866 volunteers. The indicator among the group of volunteers over 60 years old was 91.8%. As a result of the studies, no serious side effects were found for the administration of the drug. The humoral immune response was developed in more than 98% of the volunteers.