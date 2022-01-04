The head of the Gamaleya Center, Alexander Gintsburg, promised Russians a quiet life in epidemic terms in 2022 if citizens use the holidays to vaccinate against coronavirus. He reported this TASS…

According to him, if the rate of vaccination has increased, then the prospects are good. However, if the pace has not increased or, on the contrary, decreased, then the prospects are bad, one should “wait for the next wave”.

“If we use the holidays in order to find free time to be vaccinated or revaccinated, we will deliberately approach, all the more there is a lot of time, then we have good prospects and we will live in peace in 2022. In any case, it is better in epidemiological terms than in 2021, ”he promised.

Earlier, Gunzburg said that from January 15, Russia will begin to select volunteers for the study of a nasal vaccine against COVID-19. Also, two nasal vaccines against coronavirus based on the domestic drug Sputnik V may appear in the country. He also clarified that the center will produce a nasal form of “Sputnik V” in the form of a frozen solution.