The director of the Gamaleya Center, which developed the Sputnik V vaccine, Alexander Gintsburg, predicted the next stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, associated with the infection of domestic and farm animals. He stated this in an interview with Izvestia.

The journalist asked the academician how the coronavirus will manifest itself in the future: “Do you want to say that SARS-CoV-2 will still” give us a light “?”

“Yes, the coronavirus has not yet realized its pathogenic potential. The next stage is the contamination of farm and domestic animals, ”replied Gunzburg.

According to him, within a year, humanity will be protected with the help of good vaccines, but by this time pets will be infected. “And no one is going to get rid of their favorite pets. Therefore, foci of this pathogen will constantly be present around us, which will still evolve, ”the expert assured.

He also urged to be ready “for a long existence with this pathogen.”

Earlier, Gunzburg said that revaccination with the drug is not only possible, but may even be more effective than primary vaccination. According to him, scientists have proven the possibility of revaccination with adenoviral vectors without loss of immunogenicity to the target antigen.

The Russian Sputnik V vaccine has become the most recognizable drug against coronavirus. The second place was taken by Pfizer / BioNTech.