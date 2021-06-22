To protect against the Indian strain of coronavirus, there may not be enough “memory” of cells, revaccination is necessary, inoculation with Sputnik V can protect against this mutation of the infection. This was announced on June 22 by the director of the Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after Gamaleya Alexander Gintsburg.

According to him, the Indian strain is “antigenically altered” and “interacts differently” with cells. “It does not lyse (dissolve. – Ed.) A cell like a“ Wuhan ”or“ British ”, but first of all forms syncytium, that is, multinucleated cells, and at the same time is protected by the cell membrane. That is, the virus multiplies, not leaving the cells, but flowing into the neighboring cell, “Interfax quotes Gintsburg.

Therefore, the director of the Gamaleya center emphasized, it is necessary to have a high level of antibodies, which is achieved by vaccination with Sputnik V, and then six months later by revaccination with Sputnik Light.

There is no need to create a new version of the vaccine, since the existing drug is capable of providing reliable protection, the expert summed up.

As Gunzburg explained earlier, the mutation of the Indian strain of coronavirus has a special pattern of interaction with cells. In particular, the strain does not destroy cells, but spreads, passing from one cell to another, forming multinucleated cells.

According to the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) Maria van Kerkhove, on June 22, the Indian strain of coronavirus was detected in 92 countries of the world. She recalled that it is more infectious and spreads quickly.

On June 20, doctors described the specific symptoms characteristic of the Indian strain of coronavirus infection. So, British experts said that those infected with the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 develop blood clots that provoke gangrene. In addition, patients complain of hearing impairment and severe stomach upset.

On the same day, it was reported that Indian specialists had identified 20 cases of delta plus infection.

The Indian mutation COVID-19 was identified in March. The Indian Ministry of Health noted that at that time there was little data to establish a connection between the emergence of strains and the increase in incidence in a number of states. Subsequently, this variant of the coronavirus was found in different countries, including Russia.

