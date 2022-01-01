The coronavirus nasal vaccine will become available to citizens in the coming months. The drug is effective, including against the new Omicron strain, said the director of the Center. Gamalei Alexander Gunzburg.

“A nasal vaccine for civilian use will be available in three to four months. Laboratory experiments show that “Sputnik V” in the usual injection form protects against “Omicron”, then naturally and in the nasal form it will be effective, “- said the scientist TASS…

In October 2021, the Russian Ministry of Health issued a permit to the Gamaleya Center to conduct the second phase of clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine in the form of a nasal spray.

Then Gunzburg noted that this vaccine will not eliminate the need for routine vaccination, but will become an additional barrier to infection. The nasal form of the vaccine creates local immunity in the nasopharynx and prevents the virus from entering the body.

On December 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the high ability of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to fight the Omicron strain. He said that he spoke with the head of the Institute. Gamalei by Alexander Gunzburg, who assured that the relevant studies would be carried out.

On November 30, Gunzburg drew attention to the fact that the nasal vaccine, which was developed by the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, is capable of protecting against COVID-19 those who had previously received a vaccine other than Sputnik V. Prior to this, on November 27, Gunzburg said that after the introduction of a nasal vaccine, a previously vaccinated against coronavirus would not spread the virus.

Large-scale vaccination is ongoing in Russia. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone. Earlier, five drugs for coronavirus were registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, KoviVak and EpiVacCorona-N.

