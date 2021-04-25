The coronavirus pandemic may end in Russia as early as November 2021. Possible dates were announced by the head of the Gamaleya Center, Alexander Gintsburg, in Pavel Zarubin’s program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin “on the TV channel “Russia 1”…

“The month of November is still more realistic,” he said.

In turn, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, in response to a similar question, Zarubina stressed that the end of the pandemic depends on the achievement of herd immunity. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko agreed with this opinion.

Earlier, the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova said that the situation with the coronavirus is currently stable, a new plateau has been reached in the incidence of COVID-19.

According to her, the fall-winter rise in the number of infections ended in January, after which there was a slight decrease in indicators. In March, they fell every week by 10-13 percent, later stabilization began. Now every week in the country, 41.6 cases of infection are recorded per 100 thousand people. This is a rather low figure, Popova added.