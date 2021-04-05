The European Union does not want to let the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine into its market, as it fears its high quality and competition with those drugs that are already in Europe. Such an opinion in a conversation with RIA News shared the director of the Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after Gamalea of ​​the Ministry of Health of Russia ”Alexander Gintsburg.

“The European Union is in no hurry to bring Sputnik V as a full-fledged commercial product to its market, fearing its high consumer properties, thanks to which it may slightly push back the products that the European bureaucracy is promoting at home,” the specialist explained.

On March 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin phoned the leaders of Germany and France Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron. During the conference, the leaders of the states discussed, among other things, the registration of Sputnik V in the European Union and the possible joint production of the drug in the EU countries.

Earlier, Le Monde announced a split in Europe over the issue of purchasing and producing Russian vaccines on its territory. According to the authors of the material, in the near future the European Commission will hold negotiations with the manufacturer of the drug, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). A number of European politicians are in favor of this: the Germans, especially immigrants from East Germany, the authorities of certain regions of Italy, Austria.