The next stage of the epidemic is the infection of agricultural and domestic animals with coronavirus, the director of the Institute. N.F. Gamalei, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Gintsburg. He announced this in an interview with Izvestia.

“The coronavirus has not yet realized its pathogenic potential. And when we protect humanity with the help of good vaccines within a year, pets will be infected by that time, and no one is going to get rid of their beloved pets. Therefore, foci of this pathogen will constantly be present around us, which will still evolve, ”the scientist noted.

According to the academician, humanity must be prepared for long-term coexistence with the pathogen COVID-19, which seems to Alexander Gunzburg to be one of the most dangerous viruses.

“The virus is created in such a way that if you specially draw with a pencil the most unpleasant option for humanity in terms of interaction with some infectious object, then SARS-CoV-2 would be drawn,” the academician noted.

Even HIV, in his opinion, although it is a special virus, it does not differ in such a wide range of damage to both human cells and cells of other mammals.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

