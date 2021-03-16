About ten million doses of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine have been produced in Russia. The volumes were revealed by the head of the Gamaleya Center, which developed the drug, Alexander Gintsburg, reports RIA News…

“The amount of the produced vaccine preparation already exceeds about ten million doses,” he said.

Earlier, Gunzburg said that the interval between the first and second vaccinations with the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine could be increased to 60 days. He added that this will not affect the effectiveness of the vaccine.

The head of the Gamaleya center also said that after vaccination against the coronavirus with the Sputnik V drug, there is zero mortality, and so far not a single death has been recorded.

On January 18, mass vaccination against coronavirus began in Russia. Vaccination can be done with Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona. The release of the third Russian vaccine “KoviVac” into civilian circulation is expected in the next month.