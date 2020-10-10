Director of the Gamaleya Center Alexander Gintsburg said that it is possible to refuse to wear a mask after vaccination against coronavirus 21 days after the second component of the drug is introduced and the level of antibodies is determined, reports RIA News.

Gunzburg advises to determine the level of protective antibodies and then decide for yourself whether to wear a mask or not. According to the expert, if the level is high, you can not wear it, if the level is insufficient, it is better to wear it.

Earlier, Gunzburg appreciated the idea of ​​nominating the creators of the COVID-19 vaccine to the Nobel Prize. The head of the Gamaleya Center said that, first of all, its employees should be marked within the country.