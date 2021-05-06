The choice of the regular World Vaccine Congress Washington 2021 in favor of a coronavirus drug produced by the American company Moderna is an economic and political decision. This was indicated on Thursday, May 6, by the director of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Ministry of Health Alexander Gintsburg.

“The cost of the issue is about $ 100 billion. To recognize Sputnik V is to give money to the Russian Federation, and the congress was, remember, in Washington,” he said in an interview with “RIA News“.

He also noted that the number of deaths from vaccines containing RNA, which includes the drug company Moderna, significantly higher than those of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“The victory was given despite the obvious: the number of deaths from RNA-containing vaccines is much higher than the number of deaths by 100 thousand from AstraZeneca,” said Gunzburg.

According to him, Moderna’s drug is marketed on the same platform as Pfizer’s vaccine.

“It was completely indecent to give (victory) to Pfizer, because the number of deaths there is so much … 25 times more than that of AstraZeneca,” the specialist said.

