The consequences of coronavirus infection for those vaccinated against COVID-19, but still infected, will be minimal. This was announced on Sunday, May 23rd, in an interview. TASS Director of the Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after N.F. Gamaleya of the Ministry of Health of Russia Alexander Gintsburg.

“Of course, (in the case of vaccination – Ed.) The entire process of the disease occurs at the level of the nasopharynx, and the postcoid syndrome occurs when the pathogen descends into the lungs or spreads throughout the body,” the scientist noted.

On May 13, Gunzburg said that there is great confidence that protection against coronavirus after vaccination with the Russian drug Sputnik V will remain for two years. He noted that it will be possible to name the exact time after conducting a study on the time of preservation of cellular immunity.

Sputnik V, the first COVID-19 vaccine in Russia and the world, was registered on August 11, 2020. At the moment, the drug is one of the three leaders in terms of the number of registrations in the countries of the world.

On May 7, general practitioner Alexei Vodovozov said that the concept of postcoid syndrome is the residual coronavirus syndromes, that is, the absence of the virus in the body combined with the parallel presence of various symptoms: this is usually fatigue or severe weakness. According to him, one of the main conditions for overcoming the consequences of the virus is a gradual return to the usual volumes of physical activity. In addition, attention should be paid to recovering the lungs with specific exercises.