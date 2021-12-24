A drug for the treatment of coronavirus based on monoclonal antibodies, which is being developed by specialists from the Gamaleya State Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, is effective, in particular, against the Omicron strain. This was announced on December 24 by the director of the center Alexander Gintsburg.

“The set of monoclonal antibodies has been tested at Omicron and works very well,” Ginzburg quoted as saying “RIA News“.

He clarified that clinical trials at the center are planned to begin after the New Year holidays. And within three months, according to plans, they intend to complete.

Gunzburg said on December 23 that a new monoclonal antibody-based coronavirus drug could be registered at the end of next year. According to him, the study of the drug will begin in early 2022.

At the end of November, the deputy head of the Gamaleya center, Denis Logunov, said that this drug is in a high degree of readiness; experiments on animals have shown that it provides 100% protection.

Prior to that, on November 17, it became known that specialists from the Engelhardt Institute of Molecular Biology (IMB) of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) had developed a drug based on monoclonal antibodies that neutralizes the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The effectiveness of the drug has been proven in laboratory tests.

