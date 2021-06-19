Director of the Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after Gamaleya Alexander Gintsburg in an interview with RIA News assessed the risk of infertility after coronavirus vaccination.

According to the specialist, the introduction of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine does not threaten infertility in the future, since the drug is made on the basis of adenovirus. “Neither in evolutionary terms, nor in terms of close observation of modern medicine, the vaccine does not have a negative effect,” he said.

Gunzburg also recalled that “Component I” and “Component II”, which are part of “Sputnik V”, are made on the basis of adenovirus 26 and adenovirus 5, both of these viruses appeared in the human population for a very long time. “No one has ever had any suspicions about these two viruses that are present in our body and with which we have been infected dozens of times in the form of lungs,” he concluded.

Earlier, Denis Protsenko, the chief physician of the Moscow hospital No. 40 in Kommunarka, assessed the possibility of infertility after vaccination against COVID-19 and called speculation rumors about the negative effect of the vaccine on reproductive health. The doctor expressed bewilderment about where this opinion came from and explained that the coronavirus vaccine was developed on the basis of technologies that have already been used, while they do not negatively affect a person.