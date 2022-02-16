Permission to conduct clinical trials of a drug for coronavirus based on monoclonal antibodies, developed by specialists from the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, should be received in the near future. This was announced on Wednesday, February 16, by the director of the center Alexander Gintsburg.

He noted that a package of documents for obtaining permission for clinical trials has been submitted to the Ministry of Health.

“As far as I know, permission should be received soon,” Gunzburg said.

On January 16, Gunzburg reported that the Gamaleya Center began clinical trials of a drug against coronavirus infection based on monoclonal antibodies. According to him, it will take three and a half to four months to pass the first and second phases of the tests.

Earlier, on December 24, 2021, the director of the Gamaleya Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology said that the drug for the treatment of COVID-19 based on monoclonal antibodies, which is being developed by the center’s specialists, is effective, in particular, against the new Omicron strain.

On the same day, Mikhail Bolkov, senior researcher at the Department of Immunochemistry at the Ural Federal University (UrFU), noted that monoclonal antibodies can treat not only coronavirus, but also other infections, but the complexity lies in the laboriousness and cost of their production. He also added that as an emergency or drug to effectively reduce the dose of the virus in humans, it should be “very encouraging and promising.”

A large-scale vaccination campaign is underway in Russia. Citizens are vaccinated for free. Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, as well as Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVac.

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as the hashtag #WeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.