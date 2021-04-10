The head of the Gamaleya Center, Alexander Gunzburg, allowed lifelong immunity in those vaccinated with the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. He stated this Interfax…

“I have a hope that the vaccine will not work for a year or two, but for life. I injected myself twice, well, live there for 5-10 years, longer, ”said Gunzburg.

He added that he will leave his antibodies in his will to descendants. “But not in order to protect them from coronavirus, but first of all to see how quickly they develop an antibody response,” the head of the center explained. According to him, if their “antibody response is restored to a protective one on the second or third or fourth day, it means that they have formed memory cells and the immune response after the primary vaccination is preserved.”