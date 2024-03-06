The movie gunsmith “Rust”starring Alec Baldwin and during whose filming the director of photography died from a gunshot, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter by a New Mexico jury on Wednesday.

Hannah Gutierrez, who was in charge of overseeing weapons in jeans production, expressed no emotion when she heard the unanimous verdict, which the jury reached after two hours of deliberations. The sentence is not due to be announced before April.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Gutierrez, who has always refuted the accusations, could face more than a year in prison on the charge. Gutierrez's trial for the on-set shooting that killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins in 2021 lasted two weeks.

Hutchins died as a result of being shot by a Colt .45 that Alec Baldwin brandished during a rehearsal in a church on the filming set in the state of New Mexico, in the southern United States. The gun, contrary to expectations, had a real bullet. Director Joel Souza was injured with the same projectile.

The trial focused on how the bullet, one of several investigators found, arrived on the set, something strictly prohibited by industry safety rules.

“Without attention”

The jury saw images of the filming in which the actors handled weapons in a dangerous way, according to witnesses, without Gutierrez intervening, including a shot with Alec Baldwin holding the gun as if it were a “targeting stick.”

“This is not a case where Hannah Gutierrez made a mistake and that mistake was accidentally putting a loaded cartridge in that gun,” prosecutor Kari Morrissey told jurors in her closing argument Wednesday.

The incident in which a woman was shot dead occurred during the filming of the movie 'Rust'. Photo by AFP

“This case is about the constant and endless failures that resulted in the death of one human being and nearly killed another,” he continued.

Morrissey said in the morning that when Hutchins was shot, the gunsmith, also known as Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was as usual sloppy with her job supervising the more than 20 guns the production used, and was not present when Baldwin and the team were preparing for a scene.

“He left the gun in the church, against all industry standards for gunsmiths on movie sets,” Morrissey said.

“As they heard from several witnesses, she left the weapons unattended all the time. There was nothing unusual on October 21,” the day of the fatal shooting, she said.

Gutierrez, Morrisey said, brought live bullets to set and failed to exercise basic precautionary measures to ensure that the ammunition he placed in the weapons was inert, such as shaking them to hear the characteristic sound.

“Folks, if she didn't check the prop ammunition (…) to make sure those bullets (…) were in fact props, this was Russian roulette every time an actor grabbed a gun,” he told the jury.

Scapegoat

The defense, led by Jason Bowles, He said Gutierrez was a scapegoat for a production that skimped on security for financial reasons.

Gutierrez had no way of knowing there was live ammunition on the set and was led to believe that the producers obtained prop bullets for the film, she said.

“The responsibility lies with production, as in any organization. It starts at the top,” she said. “The powerful want to leave this behind and finish the movie. Make money”.

“They have the right person to put that weight sitting here,” continuous.

Gutierrez also faced a charge of obstruction of evidence for allegedly attempting to dispose of cocaine after the incident on set, but the jury found her not guilty.

Join our Entertainment Channel and receive more Celebrity News

Alec Baldwinone of the film's producers in addition to being the protagonist, is also accused of involuntary manslaughter and must go to trial in July.