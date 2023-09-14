INTI CREATES announces GUNVOLT RECORDS Cychroniclethe first rhythm game for the saga of Azure Striker GUNVOLT. It will be launched for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam the next February 15, 2024 at the price of around €15 and can be expanded through the purchase of specific DLC packs.

GUNVOLT RECORDS Cychronicle will be present in playable form at Tokyo Game Show 2023 Of this month. In Japan the title will also be launched in a physical and limited edition with a 35-track album, a drama CD and an acrylic stand. Pre-orders will also entitle you to a clear file in A4 format.

GUNVOLT RECORDS Cychronicle is a new rhythm game starring the singers of the Azure Striker series Gunvolt, Lumen, Lola and Luxia, who will sing songs from the main games.

Players will have to synchronize key presses with a barrage of notes along two different lanes to achieve high scores. Dual analog controls sync with characters dancing across 3D backgrounds for a highly immersive experience.

Let’s see the announcement trailer below.

GUNVOLT RECORDS Cychronicle – Announcement Trailer

Source: INTI CREATES Street Gematsu