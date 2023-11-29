A recent study argued that a mountain in Indonesia is actually one pyramid built by ancient humans thousands of years agobut his conclusions have been questioned by other archaeologists.

The mountain in question is the Gunung Padang, which is located in West Java province, about 120 kilometers southeast of Jakarta. The Gunung Padang is known to be the largest megalithic site in Indonesiawith a series of stone terraces that extend for approx 100 meters high and 300 meters wideand we should not forget the fact that the site was discovered in 1914and has been ever since subject of various research and controversies.

The study that caused a sensation was published last month in the journal Archaeological Prospectionand was conducted by a international team of researchers driven by Danny Hilman Natawidjaja, a geologist from the Indonesian Science Institute (LIPI). The team used a range of techniques, including electrical tomography, radiocarbon dating and mineral analysis, to examine the internal structure and composition of Gunung Padang.

The team concluded that the Gunung Padang it is not a natural formationbut an artificial pyramidbuilt by ancient humans in several stages between 25,000 and 14,000 years ago. If that were true, it would be the oldest pyramid in the world, much older than the Egyptian pyramids or the Mesoamerican pyramids. The team also said they found evidence of cavities or hidden chambers within the pyramid, and speculated that the site had been buried multiple times.”probably to hide his true identity for preservation purposes”.

The study has received much media attention, both national and international, for its extraordinary claims, which would have enormous implications for the history of human development. However, reactions from archaeologists have since raised skepticism and criticism about his methodologies and results.

What are the criticisms advanced against the Gunung Padang

One of the main problems raised by archaeologists is the lack of direct evidence of human activity in Gunung Padang. If the site had been built by ancient humans, one would expect to find traces of tools, bones, charcoal or other organic remains that could indicate their presence and work, despite this the study reported no such findingsand was mainly based on radiocarbon dating of soil samples taken from different depths.

Radiocarbon dating is a technique that measures the decay of carbon-14, a radioactive isotope of carbon, present in organic materials. This technique can provide an estimate of the age of an organic material, but cannot distinguish whether the material has been deposited naturally or artificially.

Furthermore, Radiocarbon dating can be influenced by factors such as contamination, migration or mixing of materials, which can alter results.

The archaeologists pointed out that the soil samples dated by the team showed no signs of having been modified or transported by humans, and therefore there was not enough evidence to support the pyramid hypothesis.

For example, the team argued that soil samples from the bottom of Gunung Padang, which they believed to be the oldest part of the pyramid, were 27,000 years old, yet the archaeologists noted that these samples were simply ancient soiland showed no trace of having been used as building material.

Another problem raised by archaeologists is the lack of cultural and historical context which could explain the construction of such an ancient and sophisticated pyramid.

If Gunung Padang was built by ancient humans, one would expect to find other evidence of their civilizationsuch as settlements, artifacts, monuments or scriptures, and yet the study provided no information about who these humans werewhy they built the pyramid, how they acquired the necessary skills and knowledge, and what happened to their civilization.

Archaeologists have also questioned the plausibility that such an advanced society could have existed in a time when agriculture had perhaps not yet been invented.

Agriculture is considered one of the main innovations that have allowed the development of complex civilizations, as it provided a stable and abundant source of food, and allowed specialization and social stratification, given this the study suggested that Gunung Padang was built by a pre-agricultural societywhich would have supported a large and organized population, and devoted a large amount of time and resources to building a pyramid.

Archaeologists also highlighted inconsistencies between the study and other research conducted on Gunung Padang and the surrounding region. For example, Lutfi Yondri, a BRIN archaeologist in Bandung, Indonesia, told Nature that his work showed that people in the area lived in caves between 12,000 and 6,000 years ago, and left no evidence of having the “ remarkable masonry skills” supposedly employed by people thousands of years before them to build the pyramid.

Yondri also said that Gunung Padang is a natural formation, and that the stone terraces were added in later times, probably between 500 BC and 1500 AD

Due to numerous criticisms and doubts raised by archaeologists, the newspaper that published the study is investigating the article, and said it had received “editorial concerns” about it. The newspaper did not specify the nature of its concerns, but said it was following its editorial process to address them.

Meanwhile, the study has come under intense scrutiny from the scientific community, which requires more solid and convincing evidence to support theories according to which Gunung Padang is indeed a pyramid, or rather, the first pyramid ever built by man.

