This book is probably not suitable for all ages, and not because it contains so few pictures. Haas F1 team boss Günther Steiner is writing a book about his team’s past F1 season. The book is titled Surviving to Drive. Apparently the story is told ‘in Steiner’s inimitable style’. So read it yourself first before you give it to your children.

As you know, Günther Steiner gained his status as a cult hero thanks to the Netflix documentary Drive to Survive. In it, the American Italian frequently appears with, er, riotous diatribes towards his drivers and actually people in general. The highlight was the moment when Magnussen slammed a door and Günther was not pleased.

Steiner in motorsport

Günther has built up quite a CV. He started in the rally world, where he worked with Colin McRae. He then continued in F1 with Jaguar, which became Red Bull. After three years, Red Bull boss Dietrich Mateschitz sent him to America to build a NASCAR team. He returned to Formula 1 in 2014 when Gene Haas appointed him team principal of the Haas F1 team.

Steiner’s book will be published in April. Among other things, he writes about the forced departure of Nikita Mazepin just before the start of the F1 season. In addition, he will probably also tell something about the contract negotiations with Magnussen. We also hope to get an insight into the parties at Haas, such as after qualifying in Brazil.