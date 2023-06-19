Günther Jauch tells how ZDF kowtowed to Prime Minister Kurt Beck (SPD) and that the CSU didn’t want him in “heute journal”. That was long ago. But apparently it still works today.

Prize question: Back then, who was not in the picture often enough on “Menschen 95” on ZDF? Kurt Beck (SPD left) or Johannes Gerster (CDU)? Image: Christian Thiel

Dhe story has, one can say, even if it’s a joke, a beard. But every 27 years one likes to hear them. For example, now that a panel discussion that Günther Jauch conducted at the Bitburg open channel is being passed around. There he chats casually about his career and mentions an episode that caused a sensation at the turn of the year 1995/1996. It demonstrated the absurd way in which politics has (or has) ruled into public service broadcasting. Unfortunately, the video of Jauch’s conversation is only available in excerpts.

Michael Hanfeld responsible editor for feuilleton online and "media".

Jauch’s story is about two bearded men who were prominent in Rhineland-Palatinate at the time: the popular Prime Minister Kurt Beck (SPD) and the popular opposition leader Johannes Gerster (CDU), who was a serious challenger for the incumbent in the upcoming state elections in March 1996. The SPD narrowly won the election with 39.8 percent, the CDU came to 38.7 percent.