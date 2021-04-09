TV presenter Jauch has contracted the corona virus. This is announced by its transmitter.

Cologne / Frankfurt – TV presenter Günther Jauch has been infected with the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. The broadcaster “RTL” officially announced this on Friday morning.

Günther Jauch infected with Corona

As his house broadcaster announced on Friday in Cologne, the 64-year-old has to be absent from a moderation job due to illness for the first time in 31 years. According to the previous planning, Jauch should advertise the corona vaccination from next week, according to the federal government. But citizens also give celebrities free of charge their reasons why they are personally ready for the corona vaccination.

Jauch will be represented on Saturday evening in the new edition of the “RTL” show “Because they don’t know what’s happening”. The planned broadcast takes place. Who is representing the 64-year-old will be announced in the live show on Saturday on RTL. In the next issue, Jauch wants to be back at the start: “I am confident that I will be there again for the program on April 17th.”