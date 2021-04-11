TV presenter Jauch has contracted the corona virus. Now he comments on the infection and his state of health.

Update from Sunday, April 11th, 2021, 9 a.m .: Corona-infected TV star Günther Jauch is doing “well” in his own words. The 64-year-old commented on Saturday evening on the “RTL” live show “Because they don’t know what’s happening” via video. Barbara Schöneberger escaped that the quiz master looked a little battered. Jauch looked composed: “It’s very simple. Like two and a half million other Germans, I fell ill with Covid-19 and suddenly I noticed: I get a headache, I have a pain in my limbs, I am somehow not doing so well. I even did a quick test there. “

Günther Jauch infected with Corona – the moderator comments on the state of health

The first test was negative, however, said the Potsdam. “Everything OK. And the next day it was even worse. And then I did a PCR test. And then it just turned out that I was infected. ”Now he will simply adhere to the 14-day quarantine. “And if everything goes well, it will expire next Friday. And then I would be back on the next Saturday – if I then of course did a decent test, which is then negative – then again. “

Jauch, who is one of the advertising faces of the federal government’s vaccination campaign, made it clear that he had not yet been vaccinated. “Some people then see me with a plaster and say,” Oh, he was vaccinated and then he got Corona. ” Because my age isn’t quite enough (…), it will be like this: I’ll only be vaccinated when it’s my turn. I don’t know when it is yet. “

Jauch emphasized: “I’ll definitely get vaccinated. And no matter what vaccine. The risk of getting sick is, in my opinion, much more important than the risk of any side effects from vaccinating. I let the appropriate time pass until everything is ready for me, but I vaccinate myself and just want to advertise that as many as possible do the same. ”On Friday it became known that Jauch was infected with Corona.

Corona: Jauch would have had an appearance with Schöneberger and Gottschalk

In “Because they don’t know what’s happening”, Jauch actually had an appearance with Barbara Schöneberger and Thomas Gottschalk on Saturday. In his place, “RTL” sent eight women into the race at prime time. Shortly after the live show began, eight female substitutes danced into the studio. They all wore photo masks with Jauch’s face and were only gradually unmasked. Jungle camp presenter Sonja Zietlow and dance trainer Motsi Mabuse (“Let’s Dance”) were used in the games.

In the improv show, one of the three Jauch-Schöneberger-Gottschalk team moderates, the other two compete against two guests. This time Gottschalk stepped into the ring – each supported by a Jauch substitute player.

Long-distance runner Sabrina Mockenhaupt-Gregor and TV actress Caroline Frier (“Sister, Sister”) competed against him and the eight substitute Jauchs. Gottschalk teased: “Nobody knows how difficult it is to live with Günther Jauch’s face – except for Günther Jauch.”

2.84 million viewers (11.2 percent) tuned in on Saturday from 8.15 p.m. “Because they don’t know what’s happening”.

The next editions of Jauch’s show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” Are not affected by the presenter’s failure, according to “RTL”. The quiz show will be recorded before it is broadcast. So next Monday you will see Jauch in great shape.

First report from Friday, April 9th, 2021, 9.30 a.m .: Cologne / Frankfurt – TV presenter Günther Jauch has been infected with the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. The broadcaster “RTL” officially announced this on Friday morning.

Günther Jauch infected with Corona

As his house broadcaster announced on Friday in Cologne, the 64-year-old has to be absent from a moderation job due to illness for the first time in 31 years. According to the previous planning, Jauch should advertise the corona vaccination from next week, according to the federal government. But citizens also give celebrities free of charge their reasons why they are personally ready for the corona vaccination.

Jauch will be represented on Saturday evening in the new edition of the “RTL” show “Because they don’t know what’s happening”. The planned broadcast takes place. Who is representing the 64-year-old will be announced in the live show on Saturday on “RTL”. In the next issue, Jauch wants to be back at the start: “I am confident that I will be there again for the program on April 17th.”