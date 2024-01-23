Approaching the double commitment

Just missed the podium with Maximilian Günther in the first E-Prix of the season in Mexico City, Maserati is preparing for the second round of the world championship Diriyah, in Saudi Arabia. A weekend which, unlike the one staged two weeks ago, will constitute the first of 2024 with the formula double headeri.e. two races scheduled over the same weekend.

Forget about 2023

For the Trident the great opportunity will therefore present itself not only to redeem itself from the 3rd place that vanished in Central America, but also not to repeat the disappointing performance of last season, when Mortara was unable to go beyond 9th place in Race 2. A result that was also preceded since the withdrawal of the Italian-Swiss and his teammate in Race 1.

The difficulties of the route

Guntherwho will therefore want to forget the colorless performance of last season, has in the meantime explained the characteristics of the Saudi route, which will also host the series at night: “Diriyah is a fast and technical track, and it is one of the most complex and challenging circuits where we will run in Season 10 – commented – unlike Mexico City, it is a real street circuit. The barriers are close together and there are a lot of blind corners, which means It rewards pilots' skill and confidence in equal measure. It is also the only night race of the year and the first double date of the season. This means we will have to deal with many track conditions, not just the temperature variations from day to nightbut also with the natural evolution from Thursday to Saturday. The first race in Mexico was a success, but the focus is on a strong performance once again. I like racing at night and we definitely feel good about the weekend.”

Another experience

Comments that also came from Jehan Daruvalaat his second E-Prix in his career but above all his absolute debut on this track: “I can't wait to get back behind the wheel after my Formula E debut in Mexico City – he added – Leading up to my first race, I felt a lot of anticipation and excitement, but now that it's over my main goal is to continue to develop my knowledge and confidence. Like most Season 10 circuits, Diriyah is a new track to learn. It's technical and challenging, but in the simulator I found it to be very satisfying to drive. The race will be my first double experience in Formula E, but since the format is very similar to Formula 2, this it does not worry me. This means I will have double the track time compared to Mexico City and I want to make the most of this opportunity, hoping to achieve my first top 10 finish of the season.”