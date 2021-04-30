Gunter rave showed solidarity with an elderly person, who was prevented from entering the Plaza Norte vaccination center in order to be immunized against COVID-19.

The event occurred during a live link on Canal N, this Friday, April 30. The journalist was covering the inoculation of adults over 70 years of age.

At one point during the broadcast, he approached an elderly woman, who explained the case to him. As mentioned by the lady’s companion, they contacted SIS line 113 and received the information to go to the nearest vaccination center with their light bill.

However, the person in charge of admitting the patients did not allow access to the elderly because they resided in the Amazon region.

The press man asked the health personnel for explanations, reprimanding them that their justification was not an impediment to receiving the Pfizer dose. Finally, the old woman and her companion were able to enter.

“All adults over 70 years of age who do not appear in the registry, such as the lady who appears on her DNI as the Amazon address, but has this vaccination center as a nearby site, can enter, that’s it,” said Gunter Rave after solving the problem. .

It should be noted that the Minsa allowed people from 70 to 79 years old who do not appear in the list of the web platform I put my shoulder to go to the nearest vaccination center of their current address to receive the corresponding immunization.

Gunter Rave Gives Masks to Human Settlement Neighbors

The prominent journalist made an office in the district of San Juan de Lurigancho and starred in an admirable act of solidarity live. Seeing that a cook was wearing a dirty mask, he offered her one of her face masks.

“I’m seeing that your mask is already mistreated and is not protecting (…) Don’t worry, I’m going to give you mine that the channel gave me,” said Gunter Rave after the young woman confessed that she had used the mask for two months due to financial problems.

