Gunter Rave went to the Park of Legends, one of the points established for the vaccination of older adults against COVID-19. While he was trying to gather statements in the derredores, some people made him jokes in front of cameras.

During the live link with Channel N, the journalist received a call from an older woman who was inside a car. He came over so he could interview her. “I turn around my heart, don’t worry. You order, sweetheart, I am at your disposal, ”he said, as he walked towards her.

“How are you?” Asked the communicator, with great enthusiasm; to which Mrs. Lidia, without hesitation, replied: “Sitting down, then sir.”

Hearing this unexpected response, the communicator burst into laughter. “You are trolling me, you have every right to trolling me, sweetheart,” the reporter replied.

The funny moment he lived Gunter rave in front of the cameras caught the attention of the host Alvina Ruíz, who, from the study of Channel N, commented to the journalist: “Gunter you know what… you are going to become blooper, the vaccination blooper ”.

Then the reporter went to talk with another older adult about vaccination against the coronavirus and was again the target of another joke. “How are you?”, Rave asked Martita, a 98-year-old woman, who without going into detours answered “Regia.”

