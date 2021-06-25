After the 6.0 magnitude earthquake that had as its epicenter the Mala district, Cañete, the National Civil Defense Institute (INDECI) conducted an earthquake drill at the National Emergency Operations Center (COEN), in Chorrillos.

The journalist Gunter Rave was in charge of experiencing the natural disaster to explain to the population some measures they should take if it occurs, in an interview with the deputy director of Resource Management at INDECI, Lorena Bustamante.

They both entered the drill and the press man could be observed positioning himself under a table to protect himself, because due to the sudden movements, he was unable to walk.

“One cannot stand up. How terrible what we are experiencing! All the water fell (from a glass) and obviously these objects can fall on our heads ”, he commented Gunter rave quite surprised.

In these cases, the specialist recommended taking shelter under a solid structure, protecting the head and moving away from partitions, shelves or other objects that could fall or break. “It will be impossible to evacuate, so we must find a safe area,” he said.

In addition, Bustamante assured that the districts of Villa El Salvador, Ventanilla and those that are located in the center of Lima are those that are in greater danger in the event of an earthquake, since they are found on more sandy soils.

