Russian developer of Lobaev Arms sniper systems Vladislav Lobaev spoke about the rare tactics of fighters in the zone of a special military operation (SVO).

The specialist confirmed the often heard statement that a sniper fires one, maximum two shots.

“Most often this is true, but there are curious exceptions,” the gunsmith wrote in his Telegram channel.

Lobaev cited as an example a story from a user of his DXL-4 “Sevastopol” rifle chambered for 375 CheyTac, in which the sniper said that he did not have enough two five-round magazines to fire from one position to destroy an enemy group. As a result, he had to manually deliver the cartridges one at a time.

“Result: seven “two hundred” (killed. – Ed.) and “three hundred” (wounded. – Ed.). Out of 12 shots, two misses,” Lobaev quoted the fighter as saying.

The remaining militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were able to leave, since the sniper’s partner was not able to adjust the fire, being distracted by the search for counter-sniper groups.

Lobaev called such a case “an episode for sniper textbooks.”

Earlier, on November 29, it became known how a Russian volunteer sniper with the call sign Skull waited for a Ukrainian militant in the special operation zone for four days, after which he eliminated him with one shot. It was noted that the Russian sniper waited for four days for the enemy to appear from behind the branches. As indicated, the fighter needed only a few seconds to catch the target and fire the shot. The Russian serviceman said that this place was the only one from where the enemy could conduct observations in order to adjust the fire.

Before this, on November 24, Izvestia correspondent Kirill Olkov spoke about the continued destruction of the enemy by Russian snipers. He noted that they are trying to get as close to the enemy as possible without being noticed. The correspondent pointed out that once the target is destroyed, the snipers take cover to wait out the artillery fire and change the firing point.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of a worsening situation in the region.

Watch more current videos and details about the situation in Donbass on the Izvestia TV channel.