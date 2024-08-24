Ciudad Juárez—Shortly before the end of Friday, August 23, local authorities received a report of a shooting that resulted in the discovery of a person beaten to death in the Granjas Unidas neighborhood.

At 11:50 p.m., it was reported that gunshots were heard at the intersection of Indio Gerónimo and Privada Francisco Sandoval streets.

The incident was attended to by unit 307 of the Municipal Police, who upon arriving at the scene observed a man sitting on the sidewalk with his back to a wall, but with his head down and leaning slightly to the left, with traces of blood.

The man was wearing black jeans and had several bruises on his face and body.

Neighbors said the person was Jesús del Refugio Rodríguez Díaz, 52, who was found without vital signs by unit 172 of the Mexican Red Cross.

Regarding the 58th victim of intentional homicide in August in Juarez, it was preliminarily indicated that there are two people detained, which will be announced in the next few hours by the local corporation.