





Shots fired by a man on a motorcycle interrupted a motorcade in favor of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s candidacy for the PT presidency in the municipality of Macaíba, in the Metropolitan Region of Natal, early this Sunday night, 23. The re-elected governor from Rio Grande do Norte, Fátima Bezerra (PT), was present and had to close the event.

According to a note published by the coordination of the campaign, none of the entourage was hit. “The governor’s security team acted promptly to protect the participants in the activity and, since the moment of the event, the Civil and Military Police have been taking steps to investigate the facts.”

The governor published a video of the event before the shooting.







