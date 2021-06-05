I.In the American city of Minneapolis, protests broke out again after the death of an African American by the police. On Friday evening, people gathered for the vigil for the man who was shot dead by officers during an arrest on Thursday. According to American media reports, individual demonstrators clashed with the police. Pictures showed how garbage cans were burning.

According to the police, officials wanted to arrest the man on Thursday in a parking garage because of a pending arrest warrant. Officials shot him when he was arrested and he died on the spot. According to previous investigations, the man shot out of the car, the police said. An investigation is ongoing. According to reports, the dead man is a 32-year-old African American who has three children.

A year ago, on May 25, 2020, the African American George Floyd was killed in a brutal police operation in Minneapolis. The case sparked nationwide protests against racism and police violence. Videos are used to document how police officers pushed the unarmed man to the ground. White former cop Derek Chauvin pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for a good nine minutes until Floyd died. Chauvin was convicted. The sentence is still pending.